Himachal floods claim 257 lives, result in Rs 7000 cr loss since onset of monsoon

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has been the worst affected state in the country due to the floods and landslides with officials announcing a staggering loss of Rs 7020.28 crore due to the monsoon’s devastating impact on Sunday.

The monsoon season commenced in Himachal Pradesh on June 24. According to the officials, the monsoon’s toll stands at 257 lives lost due to a range of causes.

“Of the 257, 66 people lost their lives due to landslides and flash floods. 191 people lost their lives due to road accidents or other reasons. While 32 people are missing and 290 people have been injured”, the officials informed.

Further, as per the official inputs, 1376 houses have been damaged in the state while 7935 houses have been partially damaged so far in the monsoon havoc.

“270 shops have been damaged amid monsoon and 2727 cow sheds have been damaged”, the officials said.

According to the official data, the state so far witnessed 90 landslides and 55 flash flood incidents. While still nearly 450 roads including 2 National Highways are closed in the state. 1814 electricity supply schemes are still Hampered and 59 water supply schemes are still disrupted, the officials informed.

Meanwhile, in view of the incessant rains, the Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday informed that all educational institutions in the state will remain closed on August 14.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has taken this decision in view of the safety of the students due to heavy rains. On the orders of the Chief Minister, the Education Secretary has issued a notification to keep all government, private schools and colleges closed on August 14.

The Chief Minister also took feedback from all the District Collectors (DC) about the damage caused due to heavy rains in the districts. He also got information about the closure of the road routes.

He also learned about the damage caused by landslides and damage to houses.

The CM has instructed the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary as well as all DCs to keep a close watch on the situation created due to heavy rains. The administrative staff should be alert and maintain smooth arrangements for roads, electricity and water, he said.

Also, the Department of Education of the state issued a notification informing that all the ongoing examinations of Post Graduate classes including B.Ed exams scheduled on August 14 have been cancelled.

“This is for the information of all concerned and worthy Principals of colleges affiliated and maintained by HP University that keeping in view the incessant rains and inclement weather conditions in Himachal Pradesh, the University has decided to cancel all the ongoing examinations of Post Graduate classes including B. Ed. exams scheduled on August 14 only”, the notification stated.

The landslides after heavy rains during the last few days in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla have created havoc in the city.

Houses in many areas face threat due to the landslides and the Shimla Municipal Corporation on Sunday issued a notice for vacation as a major landslide in the Himland area has caused a threat to the houses nearby.

“The landslides happened and the structure is loose and our preliminary observation is that it is not safe. Seven occupants are living here. We have issued an advisory to all seven occupants by way of notice serving to them and they have agreed and vacated. We have told them until the report for safety is not issued, this place is not safe to live, all have vacated,” said Mahboob Sheiq, Architect Planner, Shimla Municipal Corporation.

A local resident said that they are feeling unsafe and are in a state of fear as India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain in the region.

“It is because of the structure problem, the water discharge was not proper, it happened at around quarter to 6 AM. We have vacated the houses, the people from the administration have come and offered temporary shelters so far we will manage with our own arrangement,” KC Katoch, a local resident said.

However, several roads, which were earlier blocked due to landslides and other rain-related incidents, in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district, have been re-opened for traffic, the district authorities said.

The list includes major roads along the National Highway-05, National Highway-205 and also that are near National Highway-907A.On NH-05, around 11 roads have been cleared and opened for traffic.

However, on some of them, only one lane has been opened for vehicular movement. This includes Parwanoo-Datyar road; Datyar-Chakimore road; Chakimore-Jabli road; and Jabli-Dharampur road.

India Meteorological Centre in Himachal Pradesh has predicted that moderate to heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over the state.

According to the IMD statement, moderate to heavy rainfall at many places is very likely to continue over the state with very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the district of Chamba Kangra Hamirpur Mandi Bilaspur Solan Shimla Kullu and Sirmaur.

It further forecasted very heavy rainfall at many places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Beas, Ranjit Sagar and the Pong dam catchment area.

“Heavy rainfall at many places with very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Sutlej catchment area”, IMD said in the statement.