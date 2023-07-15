Himachal floods: Four youths from Rajasthan die, 3 missing

While bodies of four youths have been fished out, three are still missing.

Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 15th July 2023 12:51 pm IST
Jaipur: In Himachal floods, four youths from Rajasthan died while three others were missing, officials said.

On basis of pictures circulated around, Himachal Pradesh officials said four youths from Rajasthan have died. Their family members have rushed to collect their bodies.

As per information, on July 7, seven youths from Rajasthan had left for Kullu-Manali, which witnessed flood.

Sahil, one amongst the seven, had spoken to his family members on July 8, but thereafter there was no interaction.

Rohitashv Singh, Special officer, Beowar district said that the family members have identified their relatives from the pictures received from Kullu.

The numbers of Kullu administration have been provided to their families.

The deceased were identified as Sahil Teji, Lalchand Dulgach, Narendra Singh and Chaitya Sankhla, while Narendra, Nitesh and Sandeep are missing.

