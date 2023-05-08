Himanshi Khurana, Asim Riaz break up? See viral tweet here

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 13 is still considered as one of the most successful seasons of the show and netizens are still sharing the show’s clips on social media platforms. The fight and team spirit of the contestants is what made this show one of the most watched seasons.

Apart from other elements, the adorable chemistry between Asim and Himanshi is something that grabbed everyone’s attention during the show. After coming out of the house, Asim and Himanshi’s love story became the talk of the town. Some supported the couple while others termed it a fake love story. The debate was still going on among the fans of these two former contestants and it is now rumoured that the two might have parted ways.

Yes, rumours mills too suggest that both Asim and Himashi are no more in love with each other though there is no confirmation on the same. But, Himashi in a post said “Log mujhe dharam ki paribhasha batate hai…lekin shuruyaat gaali see karte hai,” hinting that all is not well between her and Asim.

Log mujhe dharam ki paribhasha btate hai ……. Lekin shuruyaat gaali se karte hai 😷 — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) April 29, 2023

Fans of the couple want them to patch up again if there is any misunderstanding between them.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana were earlier seen sharing screen space in four album songs which were released in 2020 — Kalla sohna nai, Afsos karoge, Khyaal rakheya kar and Dil ko Maine Di Kasam.