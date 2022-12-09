Himanshi Khurana opens up about her serious ‘heart issue’

Mumbai: Punjabi star Himanshi Khurana, who rose to fame post her stint in Salman Khan-hosted India’s biggest reality show Bigg Boss 13, recently opened up about the serious health issues that she faced.

In her latest appearance on the Punjabi chat show Dil Diyan Gallan hosted by Sonam Bajwa, Himanshi spoke to about facing mental health issues after participating in Bigg Boss 13. She revealed that she suffered from depression after the show which affected her heart. “I went into depression because of the negativity in the house. I suffered so much that it affect my heart,” Himanshi revealed.

The 31-year-old actress also opened up about getting panic attacks before beginning with shoots and going to events. She went on to recall an incident where she was rushed to the hospital after suffering a heart issue while dancing at Afsana Khan’s wedding. Watch the video below.

Himanshi Khurana made her debut in the Punjabi Music industry with the song ‘Jodi: Big day party’ in 2010. She gained greater fandom in Bigg Boss 13, where she also met model-rapper Asim Riaz. Her chemistry with Asim on and off the screen continues to make waves. Professionally, they have appeared in a couple of music videos like ‘Kalla sohna nai’ and ‘Khyaal rakhya kar’, among others.