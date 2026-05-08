Himanta claims ‘dhurandhars’ inside Congress, 6 MLAs will back BJP in prez polls

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed that the BJP wields significant influence inside the Congress party in Assam, asserting that 30 Congress candidates in the recent Assembly elections shared cordial relations with the BJP, of whom 19 won, with 18 being Muslims.

“Those who share cordial relations with us, Muslim, Hindu or Christian, are allotted tickets by the Congress,” claimed Himanta in an interview, adding that the party had a say in its opposition’s working.

‘We operate within the enemy camp’

Speaking ahead of his swearing-in for a third consecutive term, Himanta drew a striking parallel to the Bollywood spy thriller Dhurandhar, referencing how operatives function within enemy lines.

“Just as you saw in Dhurandhar, we too have our own ‘dhurandhars’ inside the Congress,” he said.

Six Congress MLAs expected to back BJP

Himanta went further, claiming that six of the newly elected Congress MLAs would vote in favour of the BJP candidate in the upcoming presidential election.

The BJP-led NDA swept the 2026 Assam assembly elections, winning or leading in 102 of the 126 seats, with the BJP alone winning 82. Himanta is set to be sworn in as chief minister for a third time.