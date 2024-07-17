Hina Khan admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai

Mumbai: Television star Hina Khan has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer that she announced officially a few days ago. In a latest update, she has been admitted Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, Hina posted a heartfelt note that received from the hospital staff and as per that note she has undergone a surgery.

In another candid Instagram story, she wrote, “Being constantly in pain. Yes, constantly. Every single second. The person is smiling? Still in pain. The person doesn’t mention it? Still in pain. The person says, ‘I’m fine’. Still in pain.”

Hina, known for her strength and resilience, has been open about her battle with cancer. Despite the challenges of chemotherapy, she has bravely returned to work.

In a new video, Hina shared her first work assignment post-diagnosis, where she confidently wore a wig and got ready for the shoot.

At 36, Hina became a household name for her lead role in “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.” Last month, she revealed her diagnosis on Instagram and has since kept her followers updated on her treatment journey.