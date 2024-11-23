Hina Khan breaks down on Bigg Boss 18 stage, video goes viral

Mumbai: Actress Hina Khan, who is currently fighting stage three breast cancer, is set to make a special appearance in the ongoing season of Bigg Boss 18. Known for her resilience and strength, Hina has been an inspiration to many, balancing her health challenges with her professional commitments.

A newly released promo shows host Salman Khan warmly welcoming her back to the Bigg Boss stage, calling her a “real-life fighter.”

In the promo, Hina is introduced with heartfelt words from Salman. “Please welcome real-life fighter Hina Khan,” he says, as she steps on stage.

During her emotional interaction with Salman, Hina speaks about the title she earned during her participation in Bigg Boss 11. “Poori duniya mujhe Sher Khan ke naam se jaanti hai,” she proudly states, referencing the nickname fans gave her for her fearless demeanor during her season.

Salman, visibly moved, encourages Hina with kind words. “Aap hamesha se fighter rahi ho. Aur har challenge se lad kar aayi ho is waqt,” he says, offering her strength and motivation. “You will be okay 1000%,” Salman reassures her, as Hina gets teary-eyed and breaks down towards the end of the promo.

Ahead of her entry into the Bigg Boss 18 house, Hina also shared a brief health update. While interacting with paps, one asked about her condition. Hina responded with a nod and a smile, saying, “Chal raha hai, bas aap log apni dua mein yaad rakhiye. Chal raha hai.”

Hina’s upcoming appearance on the show has left fans eager to see what role she will play inside the house tonight. Whether she shares motivational words, tasks, or simply uplifts the housemates with her presence, her return is sure to be an emotional and inspiring moment for viewers.

