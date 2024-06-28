Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 cancer, says ‘send your prayers’

Mumbai: Popular television actress Hina Khan has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. The 36-year-old actor shared this news with her fans through an official statement on Instagram. She requested privacy and assured her supporters that she will overcome this challenge soon.

Hina Khan’s statement read: “Hello Everyone, To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three Breast Cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger.”

“I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength, and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes, and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined, and positive. With the grace of the Almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and be completely healthy. Please send your prayers, blessings. and love. Love, Hina.”

Fans and colleagues from the industry have been pouring in their support and well-wishes for Hina during this challenging time.