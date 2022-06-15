Hina Khan goes indoor skydiving in Abu Dhabi, here’s how much it costs in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Television diva Hina Khan, who recently made India proud with her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2022, decided to celebrate her stint by holidaying in Abu Dhabi.

Right after wrapping up the film festival, Hina Khan flew to Abu Dhabi and has been sharing glimpses of her ongoing trip. Recently, she shared a video of her enjoying indoor skydiving in an indoor adventure hub called Clymb, Abu Dhabi.

In the video you can see, that Hina Khan had safety gear on and the experience was entirely seamless with a trainer guiding her throughout.

Hina Khan shared the video on her Instagram and captioned it, “Exhilarating and full of excitement, this once in a lifetime experience at the world’s biggest indoor skydiving tunnel clymb at Abu Dhabi is unmissable.. Go Visit soon..”

Do you want to have this once-in-a-lifetime experience same as Hina Khan? Well, you would be surprised to know that Hyderabad has its own indoor skydiving arena too.

Located at Gandipet, Gravity Zip is India’s first indoor skydiving arena and offers a variety of packages for beginner flyers, expert flyers, and group flyers. It costs an individual Rs. 2800 on an off-peak day, and Rs. 3300 on a peak day. Prices vary for different types of bookings and flyers.

Not sure if you are brave enough to do it? The team of Siasat Daily visited the facility to try and share the whole experience with everyone. Check it out here: