Hina Khan on being trolled for photoshoot in Makkah, ‘Bindaas karo..’

Mumbai: Popular television actress Hina Khan, known for her roles in television shows and films, undertook two Umrah journeys this year, the first in January and the second during the last week of Ramzan.

However, her posts from Makkah and Madinah drew criticism on social media and many users slammed her and called it as ‘inappropriate behavior’ in sacred places. This isn’t the first time Hina Khan has faced backlash for sharing her religious experiences online; similar negativity surrounded her previous visit to Makkah last year.

To shield herself from the barrage of negative comments, Hina made the decision to disable the comments section on her Umrah-related posts.

Addressing the trolls, Hina Khan said that public figures like herself are often subject to judgment regardless of their actions.

Hina Khan (Instagram)

In a statement, the actress said, “No matter how much good we do, we will always face criticism. If we share a simple video or photo, we are accused of turning it into a photoshoot. Log kehte hain ki hum toh wahan photoshoot karne jaate hain, ibadat nahi. But we cannot control others’ opinions.”

Undeterred by the criticism, she encouraged others not to let negativity affect them and to freely share their experiences on social media if they wish to do so.

“Ek normal insaan kuch bhi kare chalega. 15, 20 reels bhi share kare toh chalega. Infact unke posts k neeche itne pyaare pyaare comments hote hain like wow, Mashallah. Wahi agar hum kuch reel share kare toh hume judge kiya jaata hai. So, do not get affected by all these things and if you like to put it out on social media, do it.”

“There is no harm in it, please bindaas karein,” she added.

Recently, Hina Khan shared glimpses of her Umrah journey on Instagram, including the completion of the Quran on the 27th day of Ramzan at Masjid Al Haram. Expressing gratitude, she wrote, “And it’s done… Alhamdullilah. Completed the last, 30th PARA of Quran Pak this morning in the House of Allah.”