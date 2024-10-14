Hina Khan shares picture of her ‘single eyelash’, call it her ‘motivation’

Mumbai: Actress Hina Khan has revealed that she is nearing her last cycle of her chemotherapy and shared a picture of her “single eyelash”, which she tagged as her “motivation.”

Hina took to Instagram, where she shared a closeup picture of her eyelash. She shared the same picture in her stories section and called it “The last leaf.”

For the caption, she wrote: “Wanna know what’s my current source of motivation? Once part of a mighty and beautiful Brigade that adorned my eyes. My Genetically long and beautiful lashes..”

“This BRAVE , LONE WARRIOR my last standing Eyelash has fought it all beside me Nearing the last cycle of my Chemo this single Eyelash is my MOTIVATION. We shall see this all through

Yes we will InshaAllah.”

Hina revealed that she has never worn false eyelashes but now she does.

“P.S – Haven’t worn falsies in a decade, actually more, but now I do, for my shoots koi naaaaa.. Sab theek ho jaana hai DUA,” she wrote.

Earlier this month, on her birthday, Hina shared a glimpse of the heartwarming gesture she received from her friends and fans on her 37th birthday.

Hina took to her Instagram account and shared a long note with a video in which Hina was seen celebrating her birthday surrounded by all the love and appreciation for the actress as she’s currently fighting stage three breast cancer for which she is receiving chemotherapy.

She wrote: “What a lovely surprise… It’s been so many years of constant love, fanfare and unshakeable Support. I am blown away by your dedication, Your support, your genuine admiration every year. You outdo yourselves every single time. In every thick and thin, in every hardship, every challenge.. you all, my HINAHOLICS have been like my Strength, my Shadow, My Guardians.. I know you have my back .. come what may .. and you have proved it over and over again and even in such a crucial phase of my life.”

“Plz know Every single effort is noticed, cherished and appreciated.. from the flowers, personally written letters, birthday cards, cakes, gifts and decorations to the sea of heartfelt messages encouraging me, boosting my confidence, acknowledging and recognizing my efforts. All of it is just pure happiness.. priceless. It means the world to me.. you all mean the world to me…”

“Blessed to have so much love. A big thank you to my fans for all the love and warm birthday wishes (with heart emoji) DUA”. She concluded.