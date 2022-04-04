Hina Khan steps out in black abaya, leaves fans awestruck

Mumbai: Hina Khan is one of the most celebrated actresses in telly industry. She is touted to be the ultimate diva of the showbiz world and has been ruling the industry for several years now. The actress has carved a special niche for herself with her acting prowess and even fashion sense.

The actress, who is currently in Dubai, treated her fans and followers on Instagram with a set of beautiful photos of her as she wished everyone ‘Ramzan Mubarak’. She was seen wearing a double-layered georgette handwork abaya adorned with a few embroideries all over it, paired with a pair of black sunglasses.

Scores of fans chimmed to the comments sections to drop heart and fire emojis. Several netizens wrote ‘Mashallah because why not? Hina looked absolutely gorgeous in the pics.

Meanwhile, Hina Khan managed to win hearts with her TV role of Akshara in the famous show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She became a household name with her stint in popular controversial show Bigg Boss, where she showcased her true self. Hina started her journey in 2009 and now has come a long by conquering not only in telly world but also Bollywood and digital space.

On the professional front, Hina Khan was last seen in a couple of music videos. It is being reported that the actress is gearing up for her south debut in Prabhas’ film.