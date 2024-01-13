Hina Khan turns off comments on Umrah photos, here’s why

Mumbai: Actress Hina Khan, who is currently on her second Umrah trip, has decided to turn off the comments section on her social media posts related to the religious journey. The move comes as a response to the increasing trend of celebrities facing online trolling and hate, particularly in relation to religious content.

Hina, who recently recovered from an illness, has been sharing glimpses of her Umrah trip on her Instagram account. In a recent post on Friday, she uploaded a carousel of photos depicting her touching the holy Kaaba and extended Jumma Mubarak wishes to her followers.

However, to shield herself from potential negativity and hate comments, Hina Khan opted to disable the comments section under this particular post.

Despite being loved by fans, celebrities like Hina Khan find it necessary to take measures to protect their mental well-being from unwarranted online hate. The move to disable comments allows them to share personal and spiritual moments without being subjected to unnecessary negativity.