Hindenburg row: Odisha Cong to gherao ED office in Bhubaneswar on Aug 22

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee on Sunday announced that it would join the nationwide protest on the Hindenburg Research’s latest allegations and will gherao the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office here on August 22.

Hindenburg Research had, on August 10, accused SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch of having stakes in obscure offshore funds used in the alleged Adani money siphoning scandal.

The allegations have triggered a political slugfest with the Congress and other INDIA bloc parties demanding her removal and a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe, while the BJP accused the opposition of being a part of a conspiracy to create financial instability and chaos in India.

After holding a meeting at the Congress Bhavan here, former MLA Mohd. Moquim said party leader Rahul Gandhi has been fighting to protect the country’s Constitution and democracy.

He appealed to all district presidents of Congress to participate in the agitation programme on August 22.