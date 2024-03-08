Hindi film ‘Article 370’ declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th March 2024 9:06 am IST
'Article 370' trailer: Yami Gautam in her fierce avatar as investigative agent grabs eyeballs
The caption along with the trailer reads, "Poora ka Poora Kashmir, Bharat Desh ka hissa tha, hai aur rahega! #Article370Trailer Out Now! Releasing in cinemas on 23rd February". (Source: Instagram)

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has declared the recently released film ‘Article 370’ tax-free.

“For citizens of the state to know the bitter reality of Article 370, we have decided to make the film Article 370 tax-free in Madhya Pradesh,” Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said in a message in Hindi on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has opened the doors of immense development possibilities in Jammu and Kashmir by removing the stigma of Article 370, Yadav asserted.

MS Education Academy

“This film gives an opportunity to closely understand the past and present circumstances of Jammu and Kashmir,” the MP CM further said.

‘Article 370’, starring Yami Gautam, focuses on the rise of terrorism in Kashmir and the government’s fight against it. The film was released nationwide on February 23.

The Narendra Modi government, on August 5, 2019, abrogated Article 370, thus ending the special status given to J-K, and bifurcated it into two Union territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th March 2024 9:06 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button