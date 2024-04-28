Hindi Milap Editor Vinay Vir passes away

Hyderabad: Vinay Vir, Editor of Hindi Milap, passed away on Saturday at the age of 72 years.

He was known for promoting Hindi journalism in the southern part of India.

His last rites will be performed today at Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

He was the son of freedom fighters Yudhvir and Sita Yudhvir. His mother, Sita Yudhvir, served as a Rajya Sabha member for two terms.

Vinay Vir studied at Badruka College. He was a senior journalist and a skilled photographer. Additionally, he served as the Secretary of the Yudhvir Foundation, established in memory of his father.

The foundation has been recognizing individuals who have achieved success in their respective fields.