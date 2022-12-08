Hindu is one who understands diversities are multiple expressions of same unity: Bhagwat

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said a Hindu is someone who understands that “diversities are multiple expressions of the same unity.”

The G20 presidency coming to India was no ordinary feat, he said in a speech delivered in Hindi at the concluding function of the RSS’s officers’ training camp here.

A Hindu is every person who is traditionally a resident of India and is accountable (`uttardayi’) for it, he said.

“We can live with diversity, all diversities can walk (live) together, because diversities are the multiple expressions of the same unity. The one who understands this, is Hindu,” he said.

Bhagwat also cautioned that even today there are “cruel forces and their agents” who are working to ensure that India breaks up and does not progress.