Hindu man held for vandalising UP temple after Muslims faced heat

UP police have arrested a Hindu man for allegedly vandalising several idols, including a Shivling, at a 500-year-old Shiva Temple. The incident had earlier sparked outrage and protests in the area.

The incident, which occurred on April 4, sent shockwaves through Igata village as locals discovered the desecration of an ancient idol of Lord Shiva in the revered Shiva Temple.

Initial reports had suggested a communal angle to the vandalism, with a particular minority community in the area coming under scrutiny. However, subsequent police investigations identified the main suspect as Sunil alias Kullu.

Confirming the arrest, Siddhartha Nagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Prachi Singh assured the public of strict action against the culprit. “The accused, identified as Sunil alias Kullu, has been apprehended in connection with the vandalism of the Shivling and other idols in the temple,” stated SP Singh during a media briefing on Sunday, April 7.

According to SP Singh, Sunil admitted to committing the crime under the influence of alcohol, citing a personal dispute with the temple priest as the motive behind the act.

“While in custody, Sunil disclosed the involvement of others in the incident. Investigations are ongoing to apprehend all individuals responsible,” added SP Singh.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: On miscreants vandalise idols at ancient Shiva temple, SP Siddharthanagar Prachi Singh says, "…After receiving information, police station circle in-charge, DM and I did the inspection. Criminal elements have vandalised the idols…FIR is also getting… pic.twitter.com/LujHt1YFsw — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2024

In response to the incident, authorities have launched a comprehensive probe, with five teams assigned to track down any additional suspects involved in the case. An FIR has been filed, and law enforcement officials remain vigilant to ensure justice is served in the matter.

The SP also said that Sunil revealed the names of a few others however, the entire case is still underway.