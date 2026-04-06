Hindu Raksha Dal’s procession shows violent ‘love jihad’ display

Ghaziabad: Another Hindutva religious procession took place on Sunday, April 5, in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district, featuring a man depicting the consequences of “love jihad.”

A man with a skullcap and fake beard is seen holding a weapon, repeatedly stabbing into a table in front of him to depict attacking a person. A prop of a woman’s decapitated head hangs from a pole by his side.

According to the police, the right-wing group Hindu Raksha Dal organised the procession after seeking permission from authorities. “It is to be informed regarding the aforementioned matter that the procession was organised by the Hindu Raksha Dal after obtaining permission, in which conditional permission was granted,” Ghaziabad police said in a statement.

The authorities have since directed Assistant Commissioner of Police Ankur Vihar to investigate and take necessary action regarding the procession.

The Hindu Raksha Dal had organised the Hindu Dharmodaya Yatra to “raise awareness and unite society in the defence of religion.”

Yet another Hindutva religious procession was taken out on Sunday, April 5, where a man appeared to be showing the consequences of "love jihad" in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district.



According to the police, the right-wing group Hindu Raksha Dal organised the procession after… pic.twitter.com/YYK720dB3Q — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 6, 2026

During Ramnavami, various religious processions included ‘love jihad’ tableaux with actors portraying the resulting consequences.

An elaborate tableau in Maharashtra’s Pune district showed the visual narrative where a Muslim man, supported by his family, lures a Hindu woman.

The graphic and gory depiction was seen passing through the streets of Dhayari village, as onlookers keenly saw it go by, reinforcing Islamophobic rhetoric.

The presentation included images from The Kerala Story, suggesting that women regard Muslim men with caution. The visuals align with the controversial propaganda film that critics argue promotes the conspiracy theory and misleads audiences.