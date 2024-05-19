Hindu Rashtra Sena chief Dhananjay Desai likens minorities to disease

In yet another hate speech against minorities, the president of the radical outfit Hindu Rashtra Sena (HRS) Dhananjay Desai made inflammatory remarks against Muslims and Christians. While peddling conspiracy theories, he advocated violence against Indian minorities living in India, referring to them as a “burden,” and “disease”.

Desai made these remarks at an event, organized by the Sakal Hindu Samaj on May 16 in Ghatkopar city in Mumbai. However, his hate speech came to light after the clip went viral on social media platforms and sparking outrage.

Desai, who has a history of inciting violence and hatred, is purportedly heard saying in the viral clip that “non-Hindus living in India are like a disease living in a human body… they are a burden on India.”

He further went on to target Rohingya refugees, who have long faced violence and discrimination in Myanmar. Referring them to as ‘termites’, Desai demanded their deportation from the country.

He said, “Bharat mai khate hai, Bharat ko loote hai, boj bann k bethee hai, Jab bemari sharir mai guss jaye covid-19 wo sharir ka hisa nahi atikaram hota hai” (They eat in India, plunder India, and have become a burden here. They are not a part of our body but an illness similar to Covid-19 that has infected us.”

He added, “No Muslims in India have protested against Rohingya refugees to demand their deportation, Bharatis demand it because they know Rohingyas are rising here like termites.”

However, this is not the first time the HRS chief engaged in hate speech and fear-mongering against Muslims. He has always been involved in several cases of violence and has shared the stage with other Hindu right-wing leaders, including Pramod Muthalik of the Shri Ram Sene.

In past, Desai was embroiled in controversy, after he was found associated with individuals like Asaram Bapu, a rape convict and self-styled godman. Desai continued his support for Asaram Bapu, despite the serious allegations against him.