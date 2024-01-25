Karnataka: Dalit boy forced to chant ‘Jai Sri Ram’, four booked

The incident took place near a Hanuman temple in Humnabad

Karnataka: Dalit boy forced to chant 'Jai Sri Ram,' 4 held
Bangalore: A 17-year-old boy in Karnataka’s Bidar district was allegedly assaulted and forced to raise ‘Jai Sri Ram’ slogans by a group of Hindutva men on January 22, the same day when the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya took place, The Quint reported.

The incident took place at a Hanuman temple in Humnabad.

In his complaint, the boy revealed to the police that when he was going home after college, a Hindutva mob stopped him and accused him of posting a status insulting Hindu deities. However, when he told them that he had not done anything like that.

They grabbed him and forced him to sit in an autorickshaw.

“They then took me to the Hanuman temple near Kullur Bridge, assaulted me, and forced me to chant Jai Sri Ram. They took me inside the temple and made me apologize,” the complaint read.

Meanwhile, the police have identified the accused as Abhishek, Sunil Reddy, Ritesh Reddy, and Abhishek Talang, as per the First Information Report (FIR).

Humnabad Police has registered cases under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against all four accused, including Section 506 (criminal intimidation), 341 (wrongful restraint), 504 (intentional insult), and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), as well as under relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

