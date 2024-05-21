Hindu Sena celebrates Godse’s birth anniversary in Ahmedabad

The Hindu Sena members celebrate the birth anniversary of Nathuram Godse in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on May 19. The group members reportedly planned to install a statue of Godse in Jamnagar city as part of their commemoration activities.

Nathuram Godse was a member of the Hindu Mahasabha who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi on January 30, 1948. Godse’s birth anniversary celebration has often been criticised throughout the nation, with critics condemning such acts and calling it an attempt to glorify violence and diminish the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi.

In a viral video that has surfaced on social media platforms, the members are seen displaying a huge poster of Godse on a road, and celebrating with fire-crackers while chatting “Nathuram Godse Zindabad”.