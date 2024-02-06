Hindu side wins case in Lakshgriha-Mazar dispute in UP

Lawsuit was going on between the Hindu side and the Muslim side for more than 50 years over the matter.

Baghpat: The five-decade-old Lakshgriha-Mazar dispute in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat has finally been decided in favour of the Hindu side.

Pronouncing its verdict, the ADJ court in Baghpat on Monday gave ownership rights of over 100 bighas of the disputed land and tomb to the Hindu side. More than 10 witnesses from the Hindu side had testified in this case.

Civil judge Shivam Dwivedi rejected the suit of the Muslim side.

The lawsuit was going on between the Hindu side and the Muslim side for more than 50 years over the matter.

The Mahabharata-era Lakshgriha, constructed in Baghpat’s Barnawa, became a focal point of a prolonged dispute between Hindu and Muslim factions.

The legal battle, initiated with a case filed in a Meerut court in 1970, concluded with the Baghpat District and Sessions Court ruling in favour of the Hindu claimants.

