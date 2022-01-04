Hindu women who bear only one child are serpents: Yati Narsinghanand

Roaring applause and laughter is heard in the background as the vile, hate-spewing priest of the Dasna Devi temple Yati Narsinghanand terms Hindu women who bear only one child as ‘serpents’ (Naagin), at an all-women event, in Haridwar. As is the priest’s modus operandi, this statement was accompanied by other venomous opinions against Muslims.

“Those parents who gave to one child are monsters, they are snakes. The woman who gave birth to only one son is less of a woman, she is a serpent, who will be responsible for the death of her own child,” said the Hindutva flagbearer, Yati Narshinganand, addressing another gathering in Haridwar.

This is not a first for Yati Narsinghanand where he has made distasteful and objectionable remarks against women, especially Muslims. He has time and time again objectified women, including politicians of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Those paπents [Hindus] have one son, they are demoΠs. That women who has just one child is a n@gin…that mother who only gives birth to just one child don't consider her a wom@n, she is a n@agin (cobra)…"

Hate preacher Narsinghanand addressesing hundreds of women in Haridwar. pic.twitter.com/T0Ei2eQpjV — Alishan Jafri (@alishan_jafri) January 4, 2022

The person who did a fb live of 'Mahant Yati Narasimhanand Maharaj' calling BJP women in politics as 'Rakhel' has now deleted his post. I've downloaded & screen recorded his post. If any BJP women minister/member wants to file a complaint against him, they can DM me for ful video pic.twitter.com/eQfaCoYBKo — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) August 29, 2021

A couple of days after the notorious Bulli bai auction caused a lot of Muslim women deep anguish and pain, Yati Narsinghanad once again sparked controversy by making highly objectionable remarks against Muslim women.

In another video that has been doing the rounds on Twitter, Yati is seen saying that aside from the Hindi film industry, Muslims have occupied all sectors including the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Hindu(tva) group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Discussing Muslim women, he says that they were the major strength of the community as they are being used as sexual objects to spread the power of Islam.

“Muslim community encourages their women to sleep with other men in the service of Islam,” says Yati.

“This is why I advise the young priests in the Hindu fold. If an ordinary Hindu marries once, a religious Hindu priest should marry at least twice. They should then give birth to as many children as possible so that the Vishudha DNA (Most pure DNA) can spread far and wide,” he adds.

He goes on to say that Muslim women are made to sleep with journalists, politicians, and higher-up officials to turn them against the majority.