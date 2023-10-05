Khursheed Ahmed, a 46-year-old native of Allahabad working in Dubai, faced a distressing situation recently when he lost all his belongings in the holy city of Makkah, where he had gone for Umrah pilgrimage. Desperate and without any resources, he sought help from various quarters but found himself in a dire predicament.

However, his distressing situation turned into an example of commitment to communal harmony, national integrity, and, above all, humanity. It happened when a Hindu youth from Telangana came to the aid of the Muslim traveller who had found himself stranded during his Umrah pilgrimage.

Amidst growing polarization and moments of discord across the country, the people of Telangana, both within their homeland and abroad, continue to uphold the ideals of unity in diversity, embodying the spirit of “Ganga Jamuna Tahzeeb.”

Kondadam Krishna, a compassionate resident of Telangana, came to Khursheed’s aid. He not only provided food to the hungry pilgrim but also escorted him from Makkah to Jeddah and ensured he reached the Indian consulate safely.

“He (Khursheed) came to please his God. If I help him, my God will reward me”, said Krishna, a marginal worker and native of Metpally town of erstwhile Karimnagar district.

Khursheed, who had lost his mobile phone and contact information, was left in a state of isolation in a foreign land. Despite reaching out to some community leaders from UP for assistance, he was met with indifference, even for something as basic as food.

In his desperation, Khursheed contacted Muzzamil Shaikh, a prominent social worker based in Riyadh, who then connected with individuals in Jeddah. Until help would come, Kodandam Krishna willingly offered shelter to Khursheed until he could complete the necessary documentation for his return.

One crucial requirement for obtaining a duplicate passport, which is essential for returning to one’s host country, is a local police report. For newcomers, acquiring this report can be challenging. The Indian consulate understood Khursheed’s predicament and promptly issued an emergency certificate to facilitate his return to India. However, this certificate only permits him to travel to India and not to the United Arab Emirates, where he is employed.

Khursheed, grateful for Krishna’s help, expressed his intention to repay the borrowed funds once he receives money from his Dubai employer to purchase a flight ticket back to India.

After returning to Prayagraj, formerly Allahabad, Khursheed needs to apply again for a duplicate passport then only he can go to UAE to continue his job.