Hindus and their temples in Bangladesh should be protected

While we must condemn the attack on Hindu temples in Bangladesh, we should also appreciate the efforts of individuals and organisations protecting Hindu places of worship, life and property in the country which is facing one of the worst crises in its young history.

We in India, especially Muslims and their influential organisations and individuals, must send a strong message to the zealots and fanatics in Bangladesh that protecting your neighbours is one of the principles of Islam. And your neighbours could be of any faith.

Protect Hindus’ life, liberty and their temples and ensure that they are not targeted.

There comes a moment in the life of a country and a community when its wisdom, and empathy are tested. Bangladesh and its majority Muslim population face this moment now. Those who are targeting the minorities must be isolated. They are enemies of their own country and community too. By attacking innocent Hindus and their places of worship, you are defaming your faith.

It is in this context that many reports, pics and videos depicting many students doing vigil outside Hindu temples gladden our hearts. More needs to be done. Create a human chain, become a wall against hate-filled hearts who have lost their minds and sense of justice. They are harming their Hindu neighbours with whom they have lived for centuries.

One of the reasons Bangladesh was liberated in 1971 from Pakistan was the linguistic and cultural subjugation the Bengali-speaking population faced while it remained as an eastern arm of Pakistan created in 1947. Bengali Muslims share much more with Bengali Hindus than other Muslims do.

I have been to Bangladesh a couple of times. The people I met there were very nice.

I am worried about the safety of my friend Zaraif and his family in Dhaka. Zaraif is the elder brother of Faraz Hossain who was among the victims of the 2016 terror attack on an upscale cafe in Dhaka. Faraz had died saving his Hindu friends.

The terrorists armed to teeth had given Faraz the option to recite Kalima, the faith’s declaration that God is one and Muhammad (PBUH) is his prophet, and go. Faraz recited the kalima but refused to leave his Hindu friends behind. He argued with the heartless, cruel devils that his friends were innocent as they had not harmed anyone and there was no justification to avenge any real or imagined injustice by harming them. But when has reason worked with fanatics and zealots? They mercilessly killed Faraz along with his Hindu friends and many others.

A few months after this heinous crime, Mumbai-based human rights activist Abraham Mathai invited Faraz’s family to Mumbai to receive the Mother Teresa Memorial Harmony Award for Faraz. His mother, grandfather and elder brother Zaraif along with a doctor from their huge pharmacy company flew in from Dhaka to Mumbai to receive this award.

This writer had a chance to meet the family at their hotel in Worli. My paper carried a story on my conversation with them.

A few months later, noted filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, Abraham Mathai and I were invited to Dhaka to attend the first Faraz Hossain Bravery Award function. We enjoyed good hospitality.

During my brief stay, I interacted with some Bangladeshis and found that the country was improving economically as its textile industry had lifted lakhs of families from poverty. It was gladdening to see positive vibes on the streets with start-ups doing well. The then PepsiCo boss Indra Nooyi too was there as a guest.

The current political turmoil has caused a huge setback to Bangladesh’s economy and its reputation in the eyes of the global community. The political and administrative instability has also damaged the country’s social fabric built on centuries of shared living.

The fanatics and anti-social elements want to fish in the troubled waters. There are disturbing reports of instigations against Hindu minorities and attacks on their temples. This madness must stop.

If you want a resurgent, progressive Bangladesh–Amar sonar Bangla–you must restore normalcy and create an atmosphere of peace and harmony. Let your Hindu neighbours not scamper in fear but live with dignity and respect. While discussing the wisdom in forgiveness, a friend cites the example of the Prophet (PBUH) who returned to Mecca from Medina after a bloodless coup. History has recorded how he announced a general amnesty and forgave even those who had plotted to kill him and brutally killed his uncle.

There is a religious organization in Bangladesh which is part of the people celebrating the end of Sheikh Hasina’s rule and her unceremonious departure from the country. This religious organization must recall the Prophet’s conduct on the eve of his victorious return to Makkah.