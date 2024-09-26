Hindus will continue to use DJs during processions: BJP MLA Raja Singh

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh said that Hindus will continue to use DJ system during festivals and that there was “no need for anyone to tell” how the community should celebrate. He was referring to the government or police planning to ban DJs during processions in the city.

After a meeting held at the Banjara Hills Command and Control Centre on Thursday, Raja Singh said Muslims have only one occasion – ‘Milad un Nabi’ – when they use a DJ. “I don’t know about other communities. But Hindus will continue the practices followed since past years and use DJ. In many festivals Hindus use DJ, we will continue the practice. The police have already decided on implementing a ban on it, the meeting was called just as a formality,” he said.

Raja Singh said that sound pollution is not just caused by the DJ system. “I hear the sound four times a day,” he said indirectly pointing towards the ‘Azaan’. “If police talk about the Supreme Court order, it should apply to all communities. If all types of sound pollution are stopped, I will myself cooperate and persuade all to stop the use of the DJ system,” said Raja Singh.

The MLA claimed even though he has been holding the Sri Ramnavami procession since 2010, no untoward incident took place. However, it may be noted that he has been booked several times for violations. “If government wants to ban the sound system, it should ban it in temples and mosques,” he said.

He further stated that the governments are trying to put a ban on the DJ system but they should think about the people who are associated with it and run their household through its earnings. “I had spoken to the people who are associated with the work. I stand with the DJ operators and will continue to be with them. The authorities should adopt a humanitarian approach to the issue,” said Raja Singh.

There is a locking system in the music system. “If police hold talks with all the organizers, they will agree to reduce and lock the sound system at 50 per cent of the volume. The problem will be solved to a great extent and nobody would get disturbed,” he advised adding there is rule that the DJs should not be used between 10 pm and 6 am and the police can enforce it and all will follow it.

Raja Singh told reporters that the youth of Telangana will decide how to deal with the police who might snatch away DJ system or mike during the processions.