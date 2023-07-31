‘Hindustan mei rehna hai toh…’: RPF constable after shooting passengers

Two of the four people allegedly short dead by a Railway Protection Force constable on Jaipur-Mumbai train on Monday, July 31, were Muslims. Shortly after the incident occurred, its disturbing visuals surfaced on the internet.

In one such video, the accused, wielding an automatic service rifle, was heard saying: “Agar vote dena hai, Hindustan mei rahna hai, to Modi aur Yogi… Yahi do hai (If you want to stay in Hindustan, vote for Yogi (UP chief minister) & Modi (Prime Minister).”

According to an Indian Express report, two of the four victims were identified as Abdul Kadir and Asgar Kai. Identity on another victim is yet to be ascertained. Quoting sources, the report states that the shooting took place after a discussion took a communal turn and an argument broke out.

At around 5 am, Singh first fired at assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Tikaram Meena inside coach number B-5. He then shot dead Abdul Kadir and an unidentified man in the pantry car before moving to the S-6 coach, where he shot dead Asgar Kai, a bangle seller from Jaipur.

In one of the videos, the accused officer, constable Chetan Singh, is purportedly seen standing next to a grievously injured passenger who is bleeding profusely. Other passengers, apparently shell-shocked, are also seen in the video.

The link has disturbing visuals. Viewers’ discretion is advised.

‘Constable short-tempered’

Earlier, speaking to reporters, Inspector General of RPF (Western Railway) Praveen Sinha rubbished reports that an altercation led to the firing. “He lost his temper and shot his senior. Then killed whosoever saw it,” NDTV quoted Sinha as saying.

ASI Tikaram Meena is survived by his wife and 80-year-old mother.

Meanwhile, Western Railways said compensations have been announced for the family of ASI Tikaram Meena — ₹ 15 lakhs will be given from Railway Surksha Kalyan Nidhi, ₹ 20,000 for funeral expenses, ₹ 15 lakhs as death-cum-retirement gratuity, and ₹ 65,000 as general insurance scheme.