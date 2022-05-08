Hindutva-Fascism question: Sharda University issues show-cause notice to faculty

Greater Noida: Sharda University on Saturday issued a show-cause notice to an assistant professor who has set the question paper of Political Science (Honours) of BA I year. He has landed in controversy for including a question on ‘Hindutva-Fascism’.

In the question paper which was set by the assistant professor Waqas Farooq Kuttay, question number VI was ‘Do you find any similarities between Fascism/Nazism and Hindu right wing (Hindutva)? Elaborate with arguments?’.

Reacting to the question, BJP’s Vikash Preetam Sinha shared the photo of the paper and said that it was set by a Muslim teacher.

When the question paper went viral on social media, Sharda University formed a three-member committee of senior faculty members to look into the possibility of bias in the question. The university has also suspended the concerned faculty.

On Saturday, the university said that the committee, after going into the issues involved, issued a show-cause notice to the concerned faculty. It also recommended that the question may be ignored by the evaluators while awarding marks to students.

Later, the vice-chancellor of the university approved the recommendation.