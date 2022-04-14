Hindutva goon attacks Muslim youth after watching Kashmir Files

An 18-year-old Muslim youth was attacked by a Hindutva activist Honappa in the Uttar-Kannada district of Karnataka on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Amanullah Irfan.

The accused, Honappa was on his way back home after watching the controversial movie, The Kashmir Files. The offender is said to have attacked Irfan due to the latter’s Muslim identity.

Based on Irfan’s complaint, the Haliyal police registered an FIR under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested Honappa, reported Maktoob Media.

Both Irfan and Honappa are residents of Tergaon village. Following the attack, Irfan was shifted to a government hospital in the Dharwad district. The Kashmir Files, starring Anupam Kher was released on January 11.

The Vivek Agnihotri-directed movie depicts the violence against Kashmiri Pandits in the 1980s. Scholars and critics of the Hindutva ideology have raised questions about the film for stoking anti-Muslim hatred across the country.

It is to be noted that several Bhartiya Janata Party ruled states have granted tax-exemption to the film. There was anti-Muslim and genocidal sloganeering in theaters across India during the screening of the movie.