Hindutva mob attack Christian missionary group in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: A Hindutva mob attacked a group of Christian missionaries from Tamil Nadu while praying with a Christian family in Kathua district, accusing them of forced conversions as police officers stood and watched.

The incident took place on October 23 in the middle of a prayer. Eight police officers interrupted the group’s prayer to warn them of a mob planning to attack them.

The police asked them to leave immediately and protected so they could exit the village safely.

According to Christianity Today, the group trailed behind the police vehicle until 500 meters into the ride, when the mob jumped them. Armed with iron rods and sticks, they barricaded the one-lane dirt road.

They forced open their minibus doors to beat and kick the passengers, shattered the windshield and windows, and hurled slurs. The mob alleged that the group was trying to forcibly convert local Hindus to Christianity.

The missionary recalled that, of the eight police officers who arrived before them, only one intervened, while the others did nothing. He suspected that the police might have acted in coordination with the mob.

Around four members of the team were injured, including a woman. The head of the local police department, Mohita Sharma, taking cognisance of the attack, assisted the victims in reaching their accommodation.

She urged the local host family to lodge a formal complaint against the assailants.

The next day, the police suspended the eight officers for dereliction of duty and arrested the two main attackers, identified as Ravindra Singh Thela and Rohit Sharma. Both were later released on bail.

Thela is known as the local BJP leader who deals with extreme cow vigilantism. He also has multiple cases pending against him, including an incident where he allegedly attacked a journalist covering protests in the area.

However, after the mob members were released, they in turn filed a complaint against the missionary group on charges of luring residents into accepting Christianity with food and money.

The team was kept in custody for one day, after which they were released since the judge stated that there was not enough proof. They were acquitted the next day.

The missionary has been coming to J&K for the last ten years. He only visited the village when a local family had invited him for prayer and lunch. Further, he has been commuting to the area almost monthly over the past years at the invitation of two Christian families in the village.