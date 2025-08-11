Hindutva mob storms Fatehpur maqbara, vandalises tomb

In Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, a Hindutva group with raised saffron flags broke through the police barricades to enter a mausoleum (maqbara) in Radeiya Mohalla, claiming it to be a 200-year-old Thakur temple.

According to the administration, however, the land is recorded as a national property tomb with centuries-old graves inside.

In the video posted on social media, large groups of people can be seen holding saffron flags and running through the streets.

Despite the presence of the Provincial Armed Constabulary and heavy police there, the mob is seen going through the police blockade to reach the place. In the mausoleum, they’re seen climbing up the structures, destroying parts of the tomb while shouting slogans of ‘Jai Shree Ram’.

Also Read Minor rescued from sex racket says 200 men sexually assaulted her in 3 months

Before the incident, Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) members informed the administration that they would be holding prayers in the mausoleum on August 11.

In March, Hindu groups called for the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb, leading to a court petition arguing it doesn’t meet the criteria for national importance.