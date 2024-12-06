Hindutva pop at Maha CM’s oath taking: Shah Rukh, Salman Khan in attendance

Pop singer Kanhiya Mittal, known for his controversial Hindutva-themed songs, performed live at the oath-taking ceremony of the Maharashtra government held at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, on Thursday, December 5.

The event was attended by notable figures, including Bollywood superstars Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan, alongside several prominent BJP leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Yogi Adityanath.

Top Bollywood celebrities including Ranvir Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and other noted figures including Sachin Tendulkar, Anant Ambani, etc. also attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Who is Kanhi

Kanhiya Mittal has gained notoriety for his inflammatory lyrics that resonate with Hindutva ideology. With over 2 million followers on Instagram, he has become a significant figure in the genre of Hindutva Pop, which blends devotional music with contemporary pop elements.

His song “Jo Ram Ko Laye Hain Hum Unko Layenge” has been interpreted as an endorsement of the BJP and the RSS during elections. In September 2023, he faced legal action in Punjab for allegedly humiliating minority communities through his music.

The newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, remarked on Friday, December 6, that Hindutva played a crucial role in the recent state assembly elections. He noted that counter-polarisation significantly contributed to the Mahayuti alliance’s success.

The ceremony not only highlighted political alliances but also showcased the growing influence of Hindutva Pop music across India. This genre has emerged as a tool for promoting divisive narratives, often featuring Islamophobic themes wrapped in catchy beats.

VIDEO | Devotional singer Kanhiya Mittal performs at the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra CM-designate #DevendraFadnavis at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/gUraR7ZpNk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 5, 2024

Hindutva-pop: Dogwhistles in the name of Bhajans

Over the past fifteen years, Hindutva Pop has gained popularity in various states and is frequently played during religious processions, contributing to communal tensions.

Hindutva Pop can be seen being played in many religious processions in the country in recent years, which instigate unrest among communities by spreading Islamophobia while promoting Hindu radicalisation.

In the shadows of mainstream urban media, Hindutva Pop (H-Pop) has found its niche across India’s towns, influencing millions both online and offline.

From catchy songs with communal lyrics to poetry recited in traditional gatherings, and social media influencers shaping opinions with their version of ‘breaking news’ things, which were once conspiracy theories, are being legitimised by books and poetry. H-Pop seamlessly integrates Hindutva’s core beliefs into popular culture.

The genre’s lyrics, while catchy, carry troubling undertones that propagate Islamophobia through its derogatory words, targeting minorities without making any headlines. These lyrics not only normalise hate but also foster an environment where prejudiced sentiments are perpetuated as part of daily life