Hindutva pop: The anthem of Yati Narsinghanand and others like him

Months before the Haridwar ‘Dharam Sansad’ hate speech by various religious leaders including Yati Narsinganand, was made, (where he called for Hindus to wage war against Muslims), the rabble-rouser had featured in a music video that urged Hindus to do the same. The song is composed by the popular Rajput- Hindu pop singer Upendra Rana, who considers Yati to be his mentor.

The song, ‘Narsinghanand Jagave’ currently has over 1.5 Lakh views. It features hateful and bloodthirsty lyrics with trendy auto-tuned beats. The song starts with the lyric “Desh Dharam ke liye Yati Narsinghanand Jagave (Yati Narsinghanand wakes Hindus up for the country and religion)” and one line also goes, “Dharm ke khaatir aage badh ke, ab hathiyaar uthao (For the sake of your faith, come forward and pick up your weapons).”

The music video was made with Narsinghanand’s approval and it was filmed at Dasna Devi Temple in Ghaziabad in UP, where Yati Narsinghanand is the mahant. Yati Narsinghanand himself is also seen in the video, who is seated in the background clapping and enjoying as Upendra Rana, the singer lavishes praise on him for being the protector of Hindu Dharma.

His other songs are about the valiant history of the warrior caste Rajput, which features the likes of Thakurs like UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, and also calls to arms for those who have forgotten their heritage'”.

Rana, as seen in his videos, is a simple looking and modestly dressed man who is very famous in the Thakur and Rajput belt of Uttar Pradesh. He is considered to be the pioneer of sorts of the genre ”DJ Rajput song”, which is a subgenre of the popular Hindu pop”.

These music videos usually feature people brandishing swords and guns, seem like they are ready to incite violence, aside from others performing stunts on bikes and cars, and men flexing their muscles. What is also obvious is also the assertion of their caste dominance; Thakurs and Rajputs.

In a report by The Print, Rana said that this popularity he has today comes “after years of struggle’. He says when he was fourteen years old he was influenced by the local folk genre singers – Ragini, they used to perform in his village and he started taking lessons in music from them. At the age of 21. he got married and dropped out of college to make a career in music.

In 2007, he recorded his first music cassette with a local label and a decade later he tied up with a music company that had a YouTube channel. This move changed Rana’s life. His songs were widely shared and by 2019, he decided to branch out with his own channel called ‘Upendra Rana’.

The first song he uploaded didn’t do well. The feedback he got from the young Thakur community was that no one listens to folk music anymore and he was asked to add a modern groove to his music, which included DJ beats and auto-tuned beats.

This was a game-changer for the singer, His next song ‘Thakur Kaum Badi Mardani’ was a big hit and garnered more than 50 Lakh views. He continued to use this formula and it worked well for him. It was followed by one song after another, like ‘Hum Thakur Superstar’. that broke all his previous records with 220 lakh views.

What is Hindu Pop? And the rise of it

Hindu Pop is a genre of music that talks about what a Hindu should be, what they should do, how Hindus should claim back the country from Muslims etc. with a twist of funky auto-tuned and DJ beats.

In the last fifteen years, the genre has become quite popular and has become a tool of instigating violence and hatred against various communities, especially Muslims.

Some of the earliest Hindu pop songs which still remain popular even today are “Agar Chua mandir to tujko teri aukat bata denge (If you touch the temple we will show you your place)”, a song talks about inciting violence against Muslims if they question or touch ‘the temple’.

Another popular song, which says “Tel lagao Dabur, Nam mita do babar ka (Apply Dabur oil and destroy the name of Babur)’, again a song that openly instigates violence and hatred against the Muslims.

These youtube channels have a huge subscriber base and the songs have crores of views together. The music videos often have people brandishing swords, guns, references to violence like lynching videos, Babri masjid demolition and stone pelting videos of Kashmir.

Sandeep Acarhya ( not to be confused with the Indian Idol singer), who hails from Ayodhya considers himself to be the pioneer of Hindu pop. In a report done by The Quint, he claimed that he was the one who started these songs and made them popular.

He makes songs on similar lines, wherein calls for the rule of a Hindu Rashtra’and open calls against hatred and violence against Muslims. Some of his popular songs are “Makke Me Jal Chadunga Sawan Ke Mahine Me (Will offer water at the Mecca in the month of spring)” and “Bharat main jitne desh Drohi hain unki Maa ka B** ( F the mothers of people who are in India and against the country)”

It should be noted that these singers do not have any cases or FIR’s against them despite the words in the songs violating several sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) like IPC 153A – Promoting hatred between religious groups, IPC 295A – insulting religion or religious beliefs, IPC 505(2) – promoting enmity on the grounds of religion.

The genre and songs continue to grow today because of the constant release of songs on any given current issue. For example, a song was released recently on Mayur Music, a popular Hindu pop youtube channel. It features “Hijab Hijab Kyun Karti Ho Jab rehti ho Hindustan main (why do you talk about the Hijab when you stay in India)” and also several songs that were released on this channel and other channels in celebration of Yogi Adiyanath’s victory in the recently conclued UP assembly election.