Hindutva workers demolish another mazar in UP, several detained

Kotwali: Authorities in Kotwali, Uttar Pradesh, have detained several individuals following the reported demolition of a grave by members of a Hindutva organisation.

A video surfaced on Monday, February 16, showing the desecration of a grave in the Navayug Market area. However, Kotwali Assistant Police Commissioner Upasana Pandey said the incident actually took place roughly two months ago.

Authorities in Kotwali, Uttar Pradesh, have detained several individuals following the reported demolition of a grave by members of a Hindutva organisation.



A video surfaced on Monday, February 16, showing the desecration of a grave in the Navayug Market area. However, the… pic.twitter.com/52TLFyxQ5Z — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) February 17, 2026

“Taking cognizance, the police have immediately registered a case under relevant sections, and the accused have been taken into custody,” said APC Pandey.

The video shows at least six men using hammers to break the shrine.

While a formal case has been registered and suspects are in custody, authorities confirmed that the situation on the ground remains peaceful.

“Further legal proceedings are underway. Peace and law and order are maintained at the site,” she said.

दिनांक 16.02.2026 को सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो वायरल हुआ जिसमे थाना कोतवाली नगर क्षेत्रान्तर्गत नवयुग मार्केट स्थित एक कब्र को कुछ व्यक्ति क्षतिग्रस्त करते हुये नजर आ रहे है । पुलिस द्वारा संज्ञान लेते हुये तत्काल सुसंगत धाराओं मे अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है तथा आरोपियो को हिरासत… pic.twitter.com/7Kldf5U1HQ — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@ghaziabadpolice) February 17, 2026

This is the second such case reported in Uttar Pradesh in the span of two days. In Ghaziabad, police arrested a Hindu Raksha Dal functionary on Monday for allegedly damaging a mazar located near the Hindon river bridge.

Accused Prince Thakur, 25, a resident of the Nandgram area, was purportedly seen in the footage damaging the decades-old mazar situated under the flyover near the Chhath Puja Ghat, police said.

Two others were also with him, but only Thakur was seen in the video, causing damage to the mazar.