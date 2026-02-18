Hindutva workers driven away by locals in Varanasi

The workers reportedly claimed to be officials and asked Muslim-owned meat shops to show their identification documents.

Hindutva workers driven away in UP's Varanasi
Hindutva workers driven away in UP's Varanasi (Source: X)

Varanasi: Hindutva workers were driven away by locals in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, after their efforts to intimidate Muslim shop owners proved futile. The locals pushed back, demanding that the right-wing members show their identity proof instead.

In a video that surfaced on Wednesday, February 18, a few people are heard shouting, “ID dikha (Show your ID)” until the workers left the colony.

The workers reportedly claimed to be officials and asked Muslim-owned meat shops to show their identification documents. However, the locals stood their ground, refusing to be bullied by them.

The video received strong reactions online, with many calling it an aftereffect of the kindness shown by Deepak Kumar, alias Mohammed Deepak. Others termed it an act of resistance against the growing dissent in the country.

Deepak had previously intervened in a similar altercation in Uttarakhand, where Bajrang Dal workers demanded that Mohammed Wakil remove the name “Baba” from his shop. Since the incident, Deepak has been hailed as a hero nationwide for standing up against the harassment of Muslims and promoting communal harmony.

