MLA Raja Singh’s ‘beheading’ remark in MP triggers outrage

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh sparked a controversy in Madhya Pradesh after making provocative remarks at a public rally, including a statement that each “Bajrangi could behead 10 Bangladeshis” and that those who refuse to sing “Vande Mataram” would be shown their “right place.”

The former BJP leader reportedly made the comments on Monday evening, February 16, while addressing a Hindu Garjana rally in Chhindwara, organised to mark the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The event was held by the Bajrang Dal and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

Remarks on Vande Mataram

“Each of my Bajrangis can behead 10 Bangladeshis. But I have only one demand… there should be no case and no FIR,” Singh said in his speech. He also declared, “Vande Mataram gaana hoga, varna yahaan se jaana hoga,” asserting that singing the national song was mandatory, a report by The Statesman said.

Raja Singh targets Owaisis

During his address, Singh also took a swipe at AIMIM leaders Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi. “The Owaisi brothers are always concerned about me because I am their brother-in-law,” he remarked.

Raja Singh’s history of hate speeches

Multiple criminal cases have been registered against T Raja Singh over hate speech and statements deemed to promote enmity between religious communities.

His public addresses have repeatedly led to legal action and controversy, placing him at the centre of several communal flashpoints in Telangana and beyond.

Raja Singh is a hard-line Hindutva leader and the MLA from Goshamahal in Hyderabad. Formerly associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he built his political profile around aggressive positions on cow protection, alleged “love jihad,” and religious conversions.

In 2022, he was first suspended by the BJP over remarks about the Prophet Muhammad that triggered protests in several cities, and was subsequently arrested by the Telangana Police under preventive detention provisions.

He later resigned from the BJP following continued controversies.