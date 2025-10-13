Hindutva workers interrupt men offering namaz in Uttarakhand

"The government has banned namaz here," one of them is heard saying.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 13th October 2025 6:01 pm IST
Hindutva workers interrupt Muslims offering namaz in Rishikesh
Hindutva workers interrupt Muslims offering namaz in Rishikesh

A group of Muslims offering namaz were stopped by a Hindutva organisation in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.

A video has emerged on social media platforms where members of the Hindu Surakhsha Seva Sang interrupt the prayer taking place inside a house, and demand their Aadhaar cards.

“The government has banned namaz here,” one of them is heard saying.

Memory Khan Seminar

One of the Muslim men’s Aadhaar details read residents of Saharanpur district, Uttar Pradesh.

Rishikesh police did not respond to Siasat.com’s calls for comment.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 13th October 2025 6:01 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button