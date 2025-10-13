Hindutva workers interrupt men offering namaz in Uttarakhand

A group of Muslims offering namaz were stopped by a Hindutva organisation in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.

A video has emerged on social media platforms where members of the Hindu Surakhsha Seva Sang interrupt the prayer taking place inside a house, and demand their Aadhaar cards.

A group of people offering namaz were stopped by a Hindutva organisation in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.



A video has emerged on social media platforms where members of the Hindu Surakhsha Seva Sang interrupt the prayer taking place inside a house, and demand their Aadhaar cards.… pic.twitter.com/9eQ5XkKP0U — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 13, 2025

“The government has banned namaz here,” one of them is heard saying.

One of the Muslim men’s Aadhaar details read residents of Saharanpur district, Uttar Pradesh.

Rishikesh police did not respond to Siasat.com’s calls for comment.