His govt released Bilkis Bano’s rapists: Asaduddin Owaisi on PM Modi’s I-Day speech

In his speech, Modi expressed concern over the rise in crimes against women, emphasising that such crimes should be thoroughly investigated.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 15th August 2024 7:31 pm IST
Asaduddin Owaisi and PM Modi
Asaduddin Owaisi and PM Modi

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech over women’s safety.

Asaduddin Owaisi questioned the Prime Minister’s commitment to addressing violence against women, stating, “If the Prime Minister himself doesn’t take women’s safety seriously, then how can we expect social change?”

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, Modi expressed concern over the rise in crimes against women, emphasising that such crimes should be thoroughly investigated and that those responsible should face swift punishment.

Modi said, “There is an outrage in the country over this. I can feel it. Crimes against women must be probed as soon as possible, and those who commit monstrous crimes should be punished as soon as possible.”

Also Read
India on way to become world’s third-largest economy: PM Modi

However, Asaduddin Owaisi, on X, pointed out that the Prime Minister’s government had approved the release of the rapists and murderers involved in the Bilkis Bano case. “She spent 15 years fighting for justice,” Owaisi noted.

Asaduddin Owaisi also highlighted Modi’s support for a candidate in Karnataka, MP Prajwal Revanna, who has been involved in a sex scandal. “Modi has campaigned for a candidate who is accused of the most heinous crimes against thousands of women,” he said on X.

He further questioned the ruling party’s stance on justice, asking, “When the ruling party releases convicted rapists, and they’re garlanded on their release, what’s the message going to criminals?”

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 15th August 2024 7:31 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button