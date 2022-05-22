Historic Chowmahalla Palace renovated, opened for tourists

Hyderabad: The renovation work of Chowmahalla Palace located in the old city has been completed and opened for the tourists.

On June 27, 2020, a window from the upper part of the palace had fallen down due to incessant rain. The renovation work which continued for the past 2 years, has completed now and the historic monument was opened for the tourists.

The construction of Chowmahalla Palace was mainly completed between 1857 to 1869 during the rule of the fifth Nizam, Afzar-ud-Daulah, Asaf Jav V. However, its building is mostly credited to Nizam Salabat Jang in 1790. The Palace originally covered 45 acres which extended from the Laad Bazaar on the north to the Aspan Chowk Road on the south. Now, the total remaining area of the palace is close to 12 acres.

The Chowmahalla Palace consists of two courtyards which are divided into the northern courtyard and the southern courtyard. The southern courtyard of the palace has four palaces which are namely Afzal Mahal, Tahniyat Mahal, Mahtab Mahal, and Aftab Mahal. The Aftab Mahal is a two storied building and is the biggest of all the four. The northern courtyard, which has been open to the public, houses Bara Imam, a long corridor with many rooms on the eastern side, which was once the administrative wing. Another captivating feature of this courtyard is the Shish-e-Alat. This was used to receive guests and public figures.

Chowmahalla Palace (Photo: @irfan_runner/Twitter)

The Chowmahalla Palace has Clock Tower, Council Hall and Roshan Bungalow inside it. The Roshan Bungalow has been named after Roshan Begum who was the mother of the sixth Nizam. At the Council Hall, various manuscripts and rare books which were personal collections of the Nizam have been kept.

This palace had witnessed the crowning of Vth, VIth, VIIth and the VIIIth Nizams.