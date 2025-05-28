Historic James Street Police Station in Secunderabad restored

Hyderabad: In a development that will bring some cheer to heritage enthusiasts, the historic James Street Police Station on MG Road in Secunderabad has been nearly restored back to glory. The structure, built in 1900, is a landmark monument in the former British Cantonment area, which was where the British East India troops moved into after they settled down in the city.

Over the last two decades the James Street Police Station had gone into disrepair and was in dire need of restoration. It had also been painted blue and white. The station was also renamed to Ramgopalpet PS after Dewan Bahadur Seth Ramgopal, who was an important figure in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. He had donated money for the construction of the James Street Police Station.

The restoration work on the James Street Police Station is being carried out by Mir Khan, who had also restored the 16th century Gulzar Houz fountain near the Charminar two years ago.

The police station is an important landmark in Secunderabad as it stands on a road (MG Road, earlier called Kingsway) which also has two of Hyderabad’s three Parsi fire temples, Art Deco buildings, and also Paradise Hotel (which was originally a theater).

The structure is also linked to the Malani family, whom the descendants of Seth Ramgopal belong to. The 19th century businessman had also stated the DBR Mills in Hyderabad, and at one point were also involved in supplying material to the Nizams State Railways. Seth Ramgopal had also donated money for the construction of the St John’s Church, the oldest one in Secunderabad, and also the Secunderabad Clock Tower.

Almost a decade ago the James Street Police Station was up for demolition due to the fact that it had become dilapidated. The GHMC had also reportedly issued a notice to the police station to vacate it, but thankfully the demolition did not go through.