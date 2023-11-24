Historic Jeddah sponsors FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023

The Historic Jeddah Program has obtained sponsorship rights as the official cultural destination and main supporter of the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The tournament, set to take place in Jeddah from December 12 to 22, is set to be held for the first time in the Kingdom.

Jeddah Historic District Program is the official Cultural Destination of the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023™️



Visit #AlBalad and Join the fans!

The Historic Jeddah Program is sponsoring a strategic initiative to highlight the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Jeddah, as a global cultural and heritage hub.

The initiative also aims to showcase the region’s distinctive traditional architecture, ancient historical sites, and a variety of captivating cultural events and art exhibitions.

It aims to boost the region’s economic potential, local identity, and global cultural communication by attracting millions of football fans worldwide.

The Jeddah Historic District Program plans to host several events in Al-Balad during the tournament.