Historic Jeddah sponsors FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023

The tournament, set to take place in Jeddah from December 12 to 22, is set to be held for the first time in the Kingdom.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th November 2023 8:41 pm IST
Photo: SPA

The Historic Jeddah Program has obtained sponsorship rights as the official cultural destination and main supporter of the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Historic Jeddah Program is sponsoring a strategic initiative to highlight the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Jeddah, as a global cultural and heritage hub.

The initiative also aims to showcase the region’s distinctive traditional architecture, ancient historical sites, and a variety of captivating cultural events and art exhibitions.

It aims to boost the region’s economic potential, local identity, and global cultural communication by attracting millions of football fans worldwide.

The Jeddah Historic District Program plans to host several events in Al-Balad during the tournament.

