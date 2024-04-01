Historic milestone: PM Modi on India’s coal, lignite production crossing 1 bn tonnes

Union Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi also praised the achievement.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 2nd April 2024 12:05 am IST
Andhra Pradesh can save over Rs 76,000 cr by retiring coal plants: Study
Representational Image (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi: With India’s coal and lignite production crossing 1 billion tonnes for the first time in 2023-24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded it as a remarkable feat and a historic milestone.

India’s total coal and lignite output stood at 937 million tonnes (MT) in the 2022-23 fiscal, according to official figures.

Also Read
Coal India likely to report output of 773.7 MT in FY’24

“A remarkable feat. Crossing 1 Billion Tonnes in coal and lignite production marks a historic milestone for India, reflecting our commitment to ensuring a vibrant coal sector. This also ensures India’s path towards Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in a vital sector,” Modi said in a post on X.

MS Education Academy

Union Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi also praised the achievement.

“Proud to share that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, we have registered a stellar achievement by crossing 1 billion tonne (BT) coal and lignite production,” he said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 2nd April 2024 12:05 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button