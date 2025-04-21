While Hyderabad often takes the spotlight, Secunderabad quietly offers its own unique charm, which is rooted in colonial history, serene landscapes, and vibrant street life. Once a British cantonment, this twin city has grown into a fascinating blend of the old and new. Whether you are a history buff or a nature enthusiast, Secunderabad offers plenty of surprises.

To make your visit to Secunderabad worthwhile, Siasat.com has curated a list of 10 things you must experience in this culturally rich city.

1. Step back in time with the Secunderabad’s clock towers

Secunderabad’s skyline carries echoes of the past, and its clock towers stand tall as symbols of time, legacy and history. Start your journey by exploring these timeless landmarks- Secunderabad Clock Tower, James Street Police Station Clock Tower and Monda Market Clock Tower.

Image Source: X

2. Visit the YK Antiques Home Museum

Located at Lothukunta, the YK Antiques Home Museum is a private residence turned into a captivating museum by Y. Krishnamurthy. The museum showcases over 900 vintage artefacts collected over the decades. Visitors can explore this unique collection by scheduling an appointment.

Image Source: YK Antiques Home Museum

3. Go cafe hopping

Secunderabad has a wide selection of aesthetic and Instagrammable cafes like The Coffee Cup, Back Local Cafe, La Vie En Rose, This Is It, Nueve Cafe, Cafe Elaichi, Rio Cafe and Tamarind Tree.

Image Source: X

4. Shop at the General Bazar

You cannot visit Secunderabad without shopping at the General Bazar. This bustling marketplace is lined with generation-old shops, and it is a haven for bargain hunters. It offers everything from fabric, accessories, imitation jewellery, to household goods and home decor.

Image Source: Instagram

5. Attend pottery workshop at Claysutra Studio

Tucked away in Padma Rao Nagar, Claysutra Studio is a lush, creative sanctuary founded by Carmel Hessing. The studio offers various pottery experiences, like one-day Sunday workshops to extensive residency workshops.

Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan

6. Trek up the Moula Ali Hill

Moula Ali Hill offers a rewarding trek of 484 steps leading to the historic Moula Ali Dargah, a revered site built by Sultan Ibrahim Qutb Shah. The hill provides panoramic views of Hyderabad, especially captivating during sunrise and sunset.

Image Source: X

7. Relish Irani chai at Alpha Hotel

Every area in Hyderabad is replete with Irani chai cafes and Secunderabad is no exception. Alpha Hotel is a beloved institution which is famous for its rich, aromatic Irani Chai.

Image Source: Instagram

8. Visit century-old churches

Aside from the iconic ones like St. Mary’s Basilica, Secunderabad is home to some of the oldest and most historically significant churches in South India. St. John the Baptist Church, All Saints’ Church and the Holy Trinity Church are some churches you can visit.

Image Source: X

9. Explore the Rashtrapati Nilayam

Located in Bolarum, Rashtrapati Nilayam serves as the official winter retreat of the President of India. Originally constructed in 1860 by the Nizam of Hyderabad, it was opened to the public in 2023 to offer visitors a glimpse into India’s presidential history. It is open from Tuesday to Sunday, 10 am to 4 pm.

Image Source: X

10. Explore the Bansilalpet Stepwell

The Bansilalpet Stepwell is 17th 17th-century architectural marvel in Secunderabad that was restored and opened for the public in 2022. It features galleries, an amphitheatre and a cafe for visitors’ enjoyment and education.