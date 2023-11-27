History-sheeter caught trying to steal AAP MLA Somnath Bharti’s phone

Deputy Commissioner of Police Chandan Chowdhary said the lawmaker from the AAP had earlier in the day called police to report the crime.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 27th November 2023 10:14 pm IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly trying to steal Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti’s phone when he was attending a religious function in the area, an officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said the lawmaker from the Aam Aadmi Party had earlier in the day called police to report the crime.

“We got a telephonic call from MLA Somnath Bharti, who informed us that he along with some of his colleagues had gone to Jhulelal Mandir in G-Block of Malviya Nagar to join Nagar Kirtan on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

“He said when he was taking prasad, a man stole his phone from his pocket and tried to flee, but was caught by those present,” Chowdhary said.

One person who received a cut when he was attacked with a blade by the accused was sent for medical examination, police said.

The accused was identified as Karan, a history-sheeter involved in three cases of theft and robbery.

