Hit Pakistani drama Tere Bin’s estimated earnings from YouTube

Islamabad: Tere Bin may have ended its television run years ago, but the Pakistani drama shows no signs of slowing down. From smashing YouTube records to keeping fans eagerly waiting for its sequel, the Wahaj Ali-Yumna Zaidi starrer continues to dominate conversations online.

Now, a jaw-dropping claim about the drama’s estimated YouTube earnings has added another twist to its already record-breaking journey.

A post doing the rounds on Reddit claims that Tere Bin has earned an estimated PKR 1.85 billion (around Rs 185 crore) from YouTube. The figure has left fans stunned, although it is important to note that the earnings estimate is unverified and has not been officially confirmed by the makers or YouTube.

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Tere Bin creates YouTube history

Starring Wahaj Ali as Murtasim and Yumna Zaidi as Meerub, Tere Bin recently crossed a staggering 5 billion views on YouTube, becoming the first Pakistani drama to achieve the milestone.

The achievement has further cemented the show’s position as one of Pakistan’s biggest television hits. No other Pakistani drama has reportedly crossed the 4-billion or 5-billion-view mark yet, making Tere Bin the first to reach this historic figure.

The milestone has come at a time when anticipation around Tere Bin 2 is already high among fans.

Why this Pakistani drama became a global phenomenon

Premiering in December 2022 and concluding in July 2023, Tere Bin became a massive hit thanks to its emotional storyline, dramatic twists and, most importantly, the chemistry between Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi.

Their portrayal of Murtasim and Meerub quickly became one of the most loved on-screen pairings among Pakistani drama audiences, helping the series gain popularity well beyond Pakistan.

The drama also featured veteran actor Bushra Ansari as Maa Begum and Sabeena Farooq as Haya, among other notable performers.

What about Tere Bin 2?

While Tere Bin 2 was officially announced back in 2023, fans have been waiting for a major update from the makers.

The highly anticipated sequel is now speculated to go on floors in October 2026, although an official confirmation regarding the shooting schedule is still awaited.

The original series was directed by Siraj-ul-Haque and produced by 7th Sky Entertainment under producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi.

With the original drama continuing to rack up billions of views and Tere Bin 2 keeping fans on the edge of their seats, the Murtasim-Meerub craze clearly shows no signs of fading.