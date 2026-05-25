Islamabad: Pakistani dramas are no longer limited to audiences in their homeland. Over the years, they have built a massive global fanbase, especially in countries like India and Bangladesh, where viewers eagerly wait for every new episode. The landscape of Pakistani television has transformed dramatically, with dramas now achieving record-breaking viewership numbers on digital platforms.

Once, entering the “millions club” itself was considered a huge milestone. Today, several dramas have crossed billions of views on YouTube, proving the growing worldwide craze for Pakistani content.

And now, one fan-favourite drama has rewritten Lollywood history by becoming the most-watched Pakistani drama ever. The drama is none other than Tere Bin.

Tere Bin enters 5 billion views club

Starring the immensely loved duo Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali, the blockbuster series has officially crossed a staggering 5 billion views on YouTube. With this achievement, Tere Bin has become the first-ever Pakistani drama to enter the historic 5 billion views club.

Interestingly, no other Pakistani drama has even entered the 4 billion or 5 billion category yet, making Tere Bin the sole ruler of this milestone for now. Fans across the globe are celebrating the achievement, especially at a time when excitement surrounding Tere Bin 2 is already at an all-time high.

Premiering in December 2022 and concluding in July 2023, Tere Bin captured hearts with its emotional storyline, gripping twists and the sizzling chemistry between Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi. Their on-screen pairing became one of the biggest highlights of the drama and played a major role in turning the show into a global phenomenon.

Apart from Wahaj and Yumna, the drama also featured stellar performances by Bushra Ansari as Maa Begum and Sabeena Farooq as Haya.

About the show’s sequel

Meanwhile, fans eagerly waiting for the sequel have another reason to celebrate. A well-placed source from the Pakistani entertainment industry recently informed us that Tere Bin 2 is expected to go on floors between June and July 2026.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Pakistani influencer and critic Dr. Eijaz Waris confirmed the development and said, “Tere Bin 2 is absolutely confirmed. The lead pair, Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi, will reprise their roles in the sequel. The makers are currently preparing to begin filming around June or July this year.”

When asked about the expected release timeline, he added, “If everything proceeds as planned, the drama will premiere by the end of the year, around December 2026 or early January 2027.”

As fans count down the days for season 2, this massive milestone has only amplified the excitement surrounding the beloved drama.

Are you excited for Tere Bin 2? Comment below.