HJS warns to stage nationwide agitation if Udayanidhi Stalin not arrested

Panaji: Ramesh Shinde, National Spokesperson, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has warned to stage nationwide agitation if Udayanidhi Stalin is not arrested over alleged remarks on Sanatan Dharma.

“Sanatan Dharma teaches universal brotherhood. By comparing Sanatan Dharma with diseases such as dengue, malaria, corona, AIDS, leprosy, etc., Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udayanidhi Stalin, Karnataka Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge and Tamil Nadu DMK MP A Raja have hurt the religious sentiments of crores of Hindus across the country,” Shinde said in press release.

“There is a wave of anger among Hindus across the country. Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) has demanded that the trio should be booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 153(A), 153(B), 295(A), 298, 505 and ‘I.T. Act’, National Security Act (NSA) should be imposed on all of them. They should be arrested,” he said.

“We also warn that if action is not taken against them, there will be severe agitations all across the country,” he said.