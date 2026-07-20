HM Amit Shah to introduce Bill on ‘Vande Mataram’ insults

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to introduce the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, July 20, the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The proposed legislation seeks to make insulting or obstructing the singing of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ a criminal offence by extending to it the same statutory protection that is currently accorded to the National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana.

The Bill proposes to amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, which currently criminalises acts of disrespect towards the country’s national symbols, including the National Flag, the Constitution and the National Anthem. Under the existing law, anyone found guilty of intentionally preventing the singing of the National Anthem or causing a disturbance during its rendition can be punished with imprisonment of up to three years.

If passed by Parliament, the amendment will bring ‘Vande Mataram’ under the same legal framework, making intentional insult, disruption or obstruction of the National Song a punishable offence carrying a maximum sentence of three years in prison.

According to the proposed legislation, any person who intentionally prevents or disturbs the singing of ‘Vande Mataram’, or disrupts a gathering engaged in its rendition, will be liable for the same penalties that currently apply to offences involving the National Anthem.

The move is aimed at giving the National Song the same legal and statutory status as the National Anthem. While ‘Vande Mataram’ has long been recognised as India’s National Song, it has so far not accorded the same level of statutory protection under the 1971 Act.

The legislative move comes days after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on July 9, directed all states to ensure strict compliance with its order that ‘Vande Mataram’ be played before ‘Jana Gana Mana’ whenever both are performed during official government functions.

The Bill is listed in the Rajya Sabha’s agenda for Monday. If approved by both Houses and assented to by the President, the amendment will make insulting or obstructing the National Song a criminal offence under Indian law.