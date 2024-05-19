HMRL issues clarification on Hyderabad Metro timings

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) issued a clarification on Saturday regarding the metro rail timings.

This came after confusion arose from reports claiming that the timings had been extended.

Extended Hyderabad Metro timings only on Fridays, Mondays

HMRL clarified that the metro will operate as usual from 6 am to 11 pm. However, on a trial basis, the timings have been extended on Fridays and Mondays.

On Mondays, the first train departs at 5:30 am instead of 6 am, and on Fridays, the last train departs at 11:45 pm instead of 11 pm.

Based on the demand and the feasibility of the maintenance schedule for the track and trains, a final decision on the timings will be made later.

Impact of Mahalakshmi free bus ride scheme

Recently, L&T President, Director & CFO R Shankar Raman hinted at pulling out of Hyderabad Metro after 2026 if the Congress’ Mahalakshmi scheme continues.

In an interview with Business Today, Raman said that women travelers prefer the new free bus ride scheme, while men are moving to the railway wagons.

The Hyderabad Metro currently caters to around 480,000 people per day.